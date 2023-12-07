Your Photos
Stork Award presented at St. James City Hall

By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the St. James ambulance and the St. James Police Department will be presented with the stork award tonight at the St. James City Hall.

This will be the first time that EMS providers won a Stork Award in St. James.

They won the award for helping a woman last month during an active labor situation.

Within minutes, the St. James Police Department and the St. James volunteer ambulance were able to get to the mother and baby, stabilize them, and then successfully transport them to the hospital.

“Yeah, we’ve been we’ve been doing these awards since 2009. And so in 14 years, they’ve never gotten 1. So like what you’re saying, that’s a pretty rare thing. So when when it does happen, we just try to bring it to the nines, we really do,” said Mark Griffith.

The Stork Award is a prehospital delivery commendation that is presented to a EMS provider who helps in the delivery of babies. Due to the rarity of prehospital deliveries for EMS, St. James responders will receive “stork pins” for their efforts and successful delivery of a baby.

