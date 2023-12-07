Your Photos
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases

Conner Bowman mugshot
Conner Bowman mugshot(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Investigation documents are providing new details in the poisoning death of Betty Bowman.

A series of search warrants, obtained by KTTC on Wednesday, shed additional light on Connor Bowman’s actions just days before his wife died.

The warrants show Bowman, a former Mayo doctor, used his Mayo Clinic email address to buy two different prescriptions online — colchicine, commonly used to treat gout, and an erectile dysfunction drug. According to the warrants, the drugs were purchased from two online pharmacies, eight days apart, in early August.

Betty Bowman died on August 20. Investigators have alleged Connor Bowman used colchicine to poison his wife.

The warrants indicated police noted Bowman’s use of his Mayo-affiliated email address would have been the only way Mayo Clinic would have known the prescriptions were purchased.

The warrants also noted the police request for Bowman’s recent employment records with Mayo Clinic, including any discipline he may have received from his work.

Bowman’s next court date has been moved to January 23.

