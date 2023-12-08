Coat drive supports community programs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the week from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, collection boxes were placed at Massad Real Estate and three Mankato Motors locations to collect winter clothes for those in need.

This was the fifth year of Massad Real Estate organizing the coat drive, and Thursday the donations were gathered together for community programs to take whatever was needed.

The clothes go to various community organizations and social programs through a partnership with the United Way, and organizers say that the drive fills a glaring need in the community.

“So there’s a lot of people that need winter wear, coats, especially with our weather and so on, so we want to make sure to get those coats and donations directly into their hands, and we partnered up with the United Way and their partners to make sure that all donations are going directly to people’s hands that need them,” said George Massad.

Mankato Motors was a primary partner for the drive for the second time this year.

All three locations held donation boxes and the dealership says that the drive is an opportunity to work together with community members to make a difference.

“We always like to invest in our community and we always like to give back and given an opportunity to give back to our community through warm clothes. Everyone has warm clothes, extra clothes or their kids are outgrowing so it’s a nice opportunity to give back to our community,” said Brandon Zucek.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.