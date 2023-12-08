Construction kicks off for new apartment complex

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A groundbreaking ceremony kicks off construction for a new apartment complex in downtown Mankato.

The Silos Apartments will offer 26 market rate units to Old Town Mankato.

The Project is being developed by the Brennan Companies, which is responsible for the Bridge Plaza which will be next door.

Named after the silos view in Old Town near the veteran bridge, developers say the goal is to tie downtown to the Old Town business district.

“Revitalizing the downtown, bringing people back downtown, to live and work and really create a sense of community down here,” said Joe Brennan.

The Silos Apartments are expected to open Sept. 1.

