Disabled Mankato apartment residents see answers, call home unlivable

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For five years, Shannon Doll and her family have lived in deplorable conditions.

Doll is living with Lupus and Ehlers Danlos syndrome which has her confined to a wheelchair.

She says they have to deal with broken elevators, unsecured doors, raw sewage, and uncontrolled sewer gases. It’s these issue she says are being ignored by the company who runs the building and government officials.

But when Doll requests management to fix these issues...

“Nobody answers. The FHEO finally answered me after, you’ll see the date on the letter when you get to that part, i believe. The pen is mightier than the sword. I just started sending letters everywhere.”

Doll and her family have reached out to several local and state-wide agencies looking for answers. They say efforts from officials have been minimal. That’s when Doll formed a tenants union: to hear from other residents who share similar difficulties.

“Not being able to go to my doctor’s appointments due to the elevator being down, i’ve had to cancel medical appointments the day of because i couldn’t get out. And i’ve had the the medical van waiting for me, unable to get out because of the elevator. It’s just being completely disregarded and treated like you don’t matter,” said Brittany Mandery.

With no where else to turn, Doll reached out to KEYC News Now.

We contacted those who are responsible for elevator inspections within Walnut Towers.

Hud and the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry declined an on-camera interview. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry did provide a report stating that trellis is seeking bids to replace its elevator. Doll says this does not address the immediate issue of tenants being denied freedom of movement.

“There’s other people with chairs and walkers and stuff. You can’t step down or step up. And my chair won’t let me. The small wheels up front, if i was to try to go down, it would be like i was trying to go off a curb. So, that’s pretty immobilizing for me,” said Doll.

Doll hired a lawyer to file a lawsuit against Trellis... accusing them of violating the Federal Fair Housing Act.

“You have to make reasonable accommodations for people who are quote disabled. And these folks live on the 4th floor of an apartment building in which the elevator has not worked regularly. There’s been breakdowns. It’s needed, you know, maintenance, apparently it’s going to be now replaced, but what makes it difficult for my clients are they’re both wheelchair bound, and there’s been no effort to accommodate them,” said Paul Applebaum.

KEYC News Now reached out to Dan Walsh, the Vice President of Housing and Development for Trellis and Co. He declined to comment. However, in this video provided to KEYC News Now, Walsh was captured on camera during a meeting with residents over their concerns. He can be heard admitting the elevator’s terrible conditions.

“I can only assume you know section 8 housing for the most part and i can only assume it was a business decision that elevators are extremely expensive to buy. They’re extremely expensive to maintain and it was a business decision,” said Applebaum.

Doll says more needs to be done when it comes to oversight of subsidized housing so that it is suitable for everyone.

“The fact that they’re still collecting funding when this place hasn’t passed basic housing codes in last two or three years. It is worthy of an investigation,” said Doll.

Brittany and Shannon say trellis has demanded their immediate evictions due to them trying to file rent escrow to exercise their tenant rights.

