DIY ornaments at BEC Library

Next Wednesday, they will be hosting a make your own ornament event.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With winter break coming up, the Blue Earth County Library has some awesome events for kids coming up. Next Wednesday, they will be hosting a make your own ornament event. Grace Kranz is in to talk about what to expect and show off some idea for DIY oranaments.

