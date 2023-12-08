Your Photos
Governor Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Major Jeffrey Hoernemann

This is to honor and remember Major Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, a Minnesotan killed in an aircraft...
This is to honor and remember Major Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, a Minnesotan killed in an aircraft crash during a training mission near Yakushima, Japan.( Ted Eytan | MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz orders all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on Friday, Dec. 15. This is to honor and remember Major Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, a Minnesotan killed in an aircraft crash during a training mission near Yakushima, Japan.

“Major Jeffrey T. Hoernemann was a courageous member of the United States Air Force, dedicating himself to protecting our country,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota mourns this tragic loss and recognizes Major Jeffrey Hoernemann for his selfless service to his country. His family, friends, and loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

