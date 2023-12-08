Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: MSU women’s basketball finding stride

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is riding a three-game win streak after picking up a couple of wins over SMSU and Sioux Falls over the past weekend.

Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with senior guard Joey Batt and head coach Emilee Thiesse to talk about what’s behind the win streak.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

Albert Lea defeats Mankato West 7-2.
Albert Lea skates past Mankato West
Mankato East wins 65-38 over Northfield.
East charges past Northfield
The team is on a three-game win streak.
Maverick Insider: MSU women's basketball finding stride (Part I)
MSU is fresh off a win against Lake Superior State.
Quick Hits: MSU gears up for big series with St. Thomas