Maverick Insider: MSU women’s basketball finding stride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is riding a three-game win streak after picking up a couple of wins over SMSU and Sioux Falls over the past weekend.

Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with senior guard Joey Batt and head coach Emilee Thiesse to talk about what’s behind the win streak.

