Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project on final stretch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 121 hospital beds in technologically advanced patient rooms will soon open to the greater Mankato community. After about 19 months of construction, the Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project is in the home stretch.

”Completing construction of the first floor in January already. That brings us into the phase of bringing kind of the owner equipment online, training staff, stocking shelves, getting things cleaned and ready for patients,” said Luke Cummings.

The $155 million project includes a three-floor expansion built above the existing Emergency Department, Cancer Center and Specialty Clinic.

”If you’re in this community and you have an unfortunate acute medical illness that requires intensive care. We’re going to be able to meet those needs here locally because we have that flexibility in this new town,” said Brian Bartlett.

It will not only increase the Hospitals capacity but provide the latest technology.

Which will give staff, especially nurses, the opportunity to focus on care.

“Trying to take those tasks off that can be done by technology gives them an opportunity to spend. More time with their patients.”

As well as more jobs:

”As you’ve built the space now, ‘how do you staff it’ those wheels that have been in motion for a year., we’re in the process of hiring and training, A lot of new staff: from physicians, technicians, nurses, respiratory therapists. So those wheels are turning, they’re being trained.”

The Hospital says they could see their first patients at the end of April of 2024.

Officials say the private rooms are twice the size of their current rooms.

And Doctors from Mayo Clinic in Rochester can do online visits with patients who are in the rooms in Mankato.

