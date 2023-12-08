Spring like temps come to an end with blustery conditions, snow Saturday

Mild temperatures will close out the week before a cold front moves through bringing blustery conditions and light snow to the area throughout Saturday morning and afternoon.

Today will be the last pleasant day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will hover in the low-50s through the afternoon hours with breezy winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will become mostly cloudy after midnight with a spotty rain/snow mix possible at times while temperatures drop into the low-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy and blustery with light snow showers moving in through the mid-morning hours. Stronger winds up to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph could lead to blowing snow in portions of the area. Temperatures will top out in the low-30s through the late morning/early afternoon hours before steadily dropping through the remainder of the day. Snow showers will slowly start to fizzle out through the mid to late afternoon hours leaving behind a dusting up to an inch possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens and winds slowly dying down by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the quiet side with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Though, temperatures will remain more winter like with highs in the low-30s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Next week will start off with mostly sunny skies before cloudy skies move in by Friday morning. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s Monday through Wednesday before reaching into the low to mid-40s for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front is projected to move through at the end of next week bringing in some precipitation and cooler temperatures. As of right now, it’s looking mostly like rain overnight Friday into Saturday; however, as temperatures drop overnight Friday into Saturday morning we may end up with a rain/snow mix and morning snow on Saturday. Precipitation type will be solely dependent on how fast or slow the temperatures fluctuate. Showers and/or a rain/snow mix will continue into Saturday before fizzling out by Saturday night as temperatures drop into the mid-30s.

