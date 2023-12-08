Your Photos
UPDATE: Waltham man accused of stabbing teen released from jail as County Attorney investigates

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Benjamin Pater, 23, of Waltham was booked into jail Thursday night after turning himself in following allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old Rochester teen.

According to Rochester Police Friday afternoon, “the [Olmsted] County Attorney’s Office has asked that Benjamin Pater be released from jail pending further investigation.”

Pater is no longer at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center nor was he arraigned Friday.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the neck and thigh after Pater allegedly pulled a pocketknife during a fight, sending the teen to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

