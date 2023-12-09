Your Photos
Above average temperature trend continues

Mitch Keegan has the KEYC First Alert Forecast.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A strong cold front moved through the region bringing in more seasonal air, dropping our temperatures a good 20 degrees from their record setting highs of Friday. Along with the colder air came some light snowfall and strong winds, gusting to 45 mph at times. Any remaining snow will end tonight and the winds will begin to diminish as we head into the overnight hours with lows dropping to around 20 degrees. We will see the sunshine increase as we head into Sunday with highs in the lower 30s. The week ahead will feature quiet conditions and highs mainly in the 40s, which is above average. By Thursday, we could see highs back around 50. The week ahead also looks relatively dry with mostly to partly sunny sky expected.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

