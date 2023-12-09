Your Photos
Breakfast with St. Nicholas is here

This event is a fundraiser to support the programs at the John Ireland School which is within the church.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Catholic Church and the John Ireland School are hosting their annual breakfast with St. Nicholas event tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event is a fundraiser to support the programs at the John Ireland School which is within the church.

Community members can expect a scavenger hunt, an obstacle course, a sleigh ride with wagons, a silent auction, a bake sale, and cookie decorating.

“So far I am extremely. I’m so excited. I mean, I’ve been thinking about this since I got the job last year. I said this is going to be so much fun and I was looking forward to it so. I’m really, really surprised what how it is coming together and it’s great,” said

This is an annual event however, this will be the first year that they have sleigh rides available for the kids and since there isn’t any snow outside, they will be using wagons.

There will also be horses there too.

