Larsen family donates AEDs with help of local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In October of last year, Faith Ann Larsen went into cardiac arrest and never recovered.

For the second time, in her honor, her family along with local business donated three AEDs to area schools.

One for Martin Luther, one for Truman, and one for Martin County West.

“I wanted to do something that mattered, and I said let’s do this. Let’s do AED’s because that’s what Faith needed to save her life. And she needed it in a timely fashion,” said Terry Larsen, Faith’s dad.

According to the American Red Cross, sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the U.S.

They say the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is about 8 to 12 minutes, and for each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10%.

Which is why medical experts say having access to an AED is crucial.

“You know, if Faith would have gotten some timely AED placed on her, this might have been a different story,” said Larsen.

From their Go Fund Me, Faith’s friends and family were able to collect $3,755.

Which ADM in Mankato ended matching through their ADM care program, making the total to $7,510.

“That’s exacting because it’s important to Terry and his family,” said Scott Smith.

This year, a total of 13 AEDs have been given to seven schools and activity centers in southern Minnesota. Their initial goal was two AEDs.

Yet, Faith’s friends and family say the mission doesn’t stop there, with hopes of getting some support for CPR training and more.

“Getting the community involved and just getting the word out there to be able to support a local woman. That meant a lot to this community,” said Riley Hiller.

AEDs tend to cost around $1,800 each.

Faith’s family and friends are committed that every dollar collected through the go fund me goes to the equipment, signage, and cabinets that can save lives when seconds count.

Earlier this year, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community donated 10 AED’s.

The AED’s are also in Maple River, three to the East Chain Activity Center, and three to the Nicollet Public Schools.

