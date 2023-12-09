Nearly 100 animals seized from zoo amid animal cruelty investigation, authorities say

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say a zoo is under investigation after multiple animals were found with various health ailments.

WDBJ reports that 95 animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo this week.

According to Virginia State Police, they served a search warrant Wednesday on behalf of the attorney general to search the zoo regarding reports of animal cruelty.

Authorities said they found numerous animals with health ailments at the zoo, according to their search warrant.

Police described finding “filthy habitats” with many animals having a lack of appropriate care along with not having food and water.

The warrant indicated that authorities spotted deer fighting each other as food was being given to them by visitors and a dead goat was left for more than an hour unnoticed by zoo staff.

Investigators said based on first-hand observations they believed “there was a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals” at the zoo.

Authorities listed dozens of animals that they found deceased.

A 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was also reportedly euthanized on Wednesday night.

Additionally, a confidential informant said one of the zoo’s elephant keepers told them that the animals needed to respect the workers and that they would use a bullhook, the warrant stated.

The informant said they found an elephant named Asha living in substandard conditions while being chained to a wall.

According to the zoo’s attorney Mario Williams, they plan to go to court regarding the allegations.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

