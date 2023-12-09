Wrestling is back at the Fitz

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s been plenty of thrilling basketball match-ups played inside Fitzgerald Campus, but now the court will transform into a stage for wrestling for the first time in more than 15 years. The St. Clair/Loyola co-op sees plenty of success on the football side with solid numbers thanks to the partnership, and now there’s a push to see more numbers from Loyola when it comes to wrestling. Hosting a triangular this weekend is just part of the plan to inject some excitement between the two communities for the sport.

“I’m excited to incorporate both schools, get more involved. It’s been a majority of St. Clair, we’re starting to add on the Loyola side, just get their friends, family members show up, experience what wrestling really is to the Loyola community to expand the program on that side of the co-op,” said Giovanni Alvarado.

Historically speaking, there’s a number of great wrestlers to come out of both St. Clair and Loyola.

Two grapplers to keep an eye on this year include senior Jacob Schimek and Eli Kruse. Schimek is the top ranked 215 pounder in Class A while Kruse is ranked third at 145.

“We have to pay a lot to our coaches, they develop us really nicely, just work ethic-wise, we want to be the best in shape, best in the weight room. Goals, we set our goals at the beginning of the season, say how we’re going to get there. That’s the biggest part,” said Schimek

“I really want to get on the podium this year, I made it to state when I was in eighth grade, ninth, COVID year. I never got to the placing rounds, and that’s my big goal this year is to get on the podium,” said Kruse.

The program’s sent athletes to prominent colleges, for instance, Simon Kruse is a freshman at Wisconsin to continue his academic and wrestling career.

The hope is that trend continues as more athletes go out for the St. Clair/Loyola co-op. Crusaders activities director Sam Carlson also doubles as the boys basketball head coach, but wouldn’t mind seeing more athletes from his school choose wrestling.

“I love wrestling, I grew up around wrestling, I think it’s the toughest sport out there. I’d like to see all of our activities and programs flourish and see a full program at some point between St. Clair and Loyola,” said Carlson.

All the action begins at 10:00 tomorrow morning from the Fitz!

