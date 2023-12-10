Your Photos
Blue Earth gets the takedown against St. Clair/ Loyola
By Haley McCormick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth beat St. Clair/Loyola 39-27 in a wrestling match on Saturday.

St. Clair/Loyola is back in action Tuesday, December 12th at 5:00 p.m. against Sibley East at Springfield High School.

Blue Earth is back in action Tuesday, December 12th at 5:00 p.m. against WEM at Blue Earth Area High School.

