Blue Earth gets the takedown against St. Clair/ Loyola

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth beat St. Clair/Loyola 39-27 in a wrestling match on Saturday.

St. Clair/Loyola is back in action Tuesday, December 12th at 5:00 p.m. against Sibley East at Springfield High School.

Blue Earth is back in action Tuesday, December 12th at 5:00 p.m. against WEM at Blue Earth Area High School.

