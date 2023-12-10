Celebration held for completion of new armory building in Luverne

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota National Guard came together on Saturday in Luverene to celebrate the completion of a new armory building.

The new building broke ground in 2021 and is a consolidation of both the Luverne and Pipestone National Guard teams.

Those in attendance believe that the consolidation will be beneficial both in terms of training and for the communities they serve.

”The National Guard, because of their state mission, is here for flooding, tornadoes, and anything like that,” said County Administrator Kyle Oldre. “They’re an incredible resource. This facility will allow the training for that to happen. Citizen soldiers is the title that they often get and they’re here for the public and they’re here to help us.”

At this time, the future of the armory building in Pipestone is undetermined.

