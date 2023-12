MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus women’s hockey sealed the sweep when they beat Aurora 1-0 Saturday.

The Gusties are back on the ice Wednesday, December 13th against UW-River Falls at home with a puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

