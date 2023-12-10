Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say

Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and...
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club(FREE TO USE)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The clerk died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street. Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference late Friday that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident, O'Hara said.

Police are still investigating to determine what prompted the attack. O'Hara said it appeared that the suspect had collected some items from the store for purchase and taken them to the counter.

“It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way,” O’Hara said.

Neighbors told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the clerk was a longtime fixture at the grocery store.

“We are broken; our hearts are broken,” said Manuela Torres, who said she was a friend of the victim.

A memorial set up outside the store was adorned with candles, flowers and a photo.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight,” O’Hara said.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine
No word on the cause of the fire but crews were on scene for a couple of hours.
Madison Lake home totaled in fire

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips looks on during the NFL football...
Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon,...
A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting
Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead
Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul,...
A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says