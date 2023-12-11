BEC to hold open house for floodplain map and ordinance updates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County (BEC) residents are invited to an open house later this week as officials look to update the current Floodplain Maps and Ordinance.

The Open House will be on Dec. 14 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the BEC Historic Courthouse.

According to county officials, work on updating the County’s Flood Insurance Rate Maps has been going on for many years.

New maps were recently approved by FEMA back in August and are expected to become effective in mid-February.

County officials are revising the County Floodplain Ordinance to reference the new maps.

The ordinance must be revised by Feb. 22.

Officials hope the open house will allow residents to view and ask questions about the updated floodplain maps and upcoming ordinance with staff.

