Community member, dog Winston partner up to jingle bells for Salvation Army

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army is still hosting their bell-ringing sessions for community members to sign up for until Dec. 23.

One community member is bringing a new meaning to partnership while volunteering. It all started when she bought her dog Winston a red and white collar with bells on it from TJ Maxx, so when he walks it jingles.

“So, I thought that kind of sounds like the Salvation Army bells,” said Salvation Army volunteer bell-ringer. “I thought it would really be fun to see this year if we could do that. So, I called the gentleman at the Salvation Army. And he really liked the idea, and we’re all about making people smile. And Winston does that all the time.”

Saturday was the third day her dog Winston went out to go bell-ringing with her. Before this, they went bellringing for six hours at the Fleet Farm, and then another six hours at the mall the Saturday before black Friday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.