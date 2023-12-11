Fatal rollover accident in Worthington kills 21-year-old

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A fatal vehicle accident occurred near Worthington on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), 21-year-old Emiliano Kosnopfal of Dover was going westbound on I-90 when his vehicle lost control and rolled into the median.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report, the roads were listed as icy and Kosnopfal was not wearing his seatbelt.

According to the State Patrol, there were 238 crashes, 106 vehicle spinouts and two jackknifed semis over the weekend.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.