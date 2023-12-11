Minnesota (KTTC) -This time of year is especially busy for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Minnesota.

Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday.

He is hosting an event highlighting the resources available to help Minnesotans afford their heating costs this holiday and winter season.

He will be joined by Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold.

The event is happening at 12:15 p.m.

