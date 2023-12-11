Your Photos
Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday

Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday
Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Minnesota (KTTC) -This time of year is especially busy for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Minnesota.

Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday.

He is hosting an event highlighting the resources available to help Minnesotans afford their heating costs this holiday and winter season.

He will be joined by Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold.

The event is happening at 12:15 p.m.

