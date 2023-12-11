Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Justin Jefferson could play for the Vikings this week after a chest injury from a hard hit

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided internal injury from the airborne hit he took while catching a pass that cut short his return to action
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided internal injury from the airborne hit he took while catching a pass that cut short his return to action and has a “good chance” to play this week, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

After missing seven games with a hamstring strain, Jefferson was sidelined again Sunday at Las Vegas when he went high for a 15-yard completion in the second quarter and was smacked hard from the side by Raiders safety Marcus Epps.

Jefferson immediately clutched his lower back, jogged gingerly off the field for a breather and wound up in the blue medical tent for closer examination. The Vikings wound up sending him to a hospital as a precaution for further testing after what they announced as a chest injury.

Jefferson, the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, flew home with the team after the 3-0 victory. O'Connell said Jefferson's status is considered day to day. The Vikings play Saturday at Cincinnati.

“He’s doing pretty well today,” O'Connell said. “It's just a matter of continuing to monitor any potential things that could arise, but what he's like from a standpoint of his ability to get some preparation in throughout the week and feel comfortable and ready to go for Saturday will be determined as we go here.”

The Vikings also lost right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison to sprained ankles during the game. O'Connell said both players avoided longer-term injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips looks on during the NFL football...
Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and...
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon,...
A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting
Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead