Makerspace holds Holiday Market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Their last event of the year, the Mankato Makerspace invited people into their studio space Sunday to meet artists and do some holiday shopping.

The Market is a December tradition at the Makerspace, and the studio says that the community support they received this year was the greatest yet.

“We have four markets a year and the December market’s always our busiest,” said Cindy Bourne of Mankato Makerspace. “Everyone is holiday shopping and I would say, right now, we’re averaging about 500 people have already come in today, we’re turning over 50 people every 30 minutes, so we’re a little bit ahead of last year.”

The market provides an opportunity for the Makerspace’s artists to connect with members of the public, and gives visitors an opportunity to shop from local independent vendors.

Artists with the Makerspace say that Sunday’s market provided a major boost to their work, with the community supporting local artists with their holiday shopping.

The market also provides an opportunity to introduce new people to the studio space, to give an inside look at not only the products for sale, but the names and faces behind them.

“This year I’ve noticed we have a lot of, like, new people that have never been in the makerspace before, so I have a lot of people asking questions about classes and how they can come in and learn how to make their own stuff,” said Artist Christina Donley, “So, it’s been really engaging; telling people about the Makerspace and not just selling them items but selling them experiences too, which has been really good.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.