Mankato woman awaiting charges following high-speed chase through multiple counties

A Mankato woman, 30-year-old Stephanie Deborah Renee Williams, is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting formal charges, following a high-speed chase through multiple counties.(MGN)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is in the Blue Earth County Jail, awaiting charges following a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

The North Mankato Police Department says it started Friday, just after 11 p.m., when an officer tried to make a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Police say the vehicle fled north on Hwy 169, reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph. That’s when police say a Minnesota Trooper attempted to deploy stop sticks near 7 Mile Creek Park.

Authorities say the vehicle went back southbound through Mankato and Lake Crystal at speeds reaching up to 110 mph and was eventually stopped on Highway 60 after hitting spike strips deployed near Madelia by the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 30-year-old Stephanie Deborah Renee Williams, is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting formal charges.

