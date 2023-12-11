MCHS: hand hygiene, maintaining safe distances can keep friends, family healthy for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The holiday season is a time for family gatherings, shopping excursions in busy stores and malls, and workplace potlucks. The last thing anyone wants is to get sick.

With all the food, fun, and holiday cheer that goes around during the season, it’s easy for many people forget that gatherings in enclosed spaces also can lead to the arrival of other guest no one invited, or wanted to show up or encounter: nasty colds, RSV, gastrointestinal viruses, COVID-19, and the flu.

A Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Family Medicine Physician, Chatura Alur, M.D. offered the following tips for keeping those unwanted “guests” out in the cold:

Stay home if you are sick - This means staying home from school and work. Food service workers are required by law to stay home if they’re sick.

Practice proper hand hygiene - Wash your hands carefully with soap and water, especially after using the restroom and changing diapers and before preparing food or eating. Wash your hands more often when someone in your household is sick.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer - Carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer to use before heading out to eat in public, as well as after touching doors, surfaces, and store items.

Play it smart and safe in the kitchen - Do not prepare food or help serve food while you are sick.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are, or may be, contaminated - Use a household bleach solution (up to 1½ cups of bleach in one gallon of water) to clean surfaces after accidents that involve bodily fluids.

Avoid potlucks - This one might be a tough sell for many, but it is good advice to avoid homemade items to reduce exposure to food that is contaminated.

Consider wearing a mask - Masks can help protect people from all respiratory viruses, not just COVID-19. For those who are sick, but still want to partake in the holiday festivities, consider wearing a mask to protect others.

Prevention is key to staying happy, healthy, and safe during the holiday season, so staying current on recommended vaccines, including influenza, COVID-19, and RSV is extremely important.

