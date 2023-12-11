Motivational speaker becomes author

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keeping you on the Motivation Monday train, we’re joined by motivational speaker and now author Chris DT Gordon. Chris talks about the publishing of his new book, announces a special way to receive one.

If you directly message @chrisdtgordon, you will be given a signed book sent out by Chris himself.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.