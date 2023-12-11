Your Photos
Motivational speaker becomes author

Chris talks about the publishing of his new book, announces a special way to receive one.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keeping you on the Motivation Monday train, we’re joined by motivational speaker and now author Chris DT Gordon. Chris talks about the publishing of his new book, announces a special way to receive one.

If you directly message @chrisdtgordon, you will be given a signed book sent out by Chris himself.

