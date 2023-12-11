Your Photos
Outreach organization holds math engagement event for kids at Southern MN Children’s Museum

The program was built around activities that have math behind them like puzzles, problem solving, crafts, games, and more.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For parents looking for ways to engage their kids with math, The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has it covered.

When weekend programming was needed within the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Kris Hollingsworth, a Minnesota State University (MSU) Mankato math professor thought it would be a great idea to create community outreach through the organization, Math Happens.

“Oh, it’s really great!” exclaimed Hollingsworth. “I’ve had a lot of fun just working with some of the kids. We’ve had kids that will come off these stairs right here beside me, just shouting ‘This place is awesome!’ and it’s just really great to see children engaging positively with mathematics; whereas that’s often not their experience in other settings.”

The program was built around activities that have math behind them like puzzles, problem solving, crafts, games, and more. It is held from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays, in the Cecil’s Imagineering Loft within the Children’s Museum.

“Yeah, the fun part about this program is that they’re doing math and they’re learning even without realizing that they’re learning,” said Dani Fisher, a parent at the event.

The program is open to all kids aged two and up.

“We’re one of the first people to have access to these and they just kind of like click together, and so this is part of that inactive stage where students can play with these two D shapes to make 3D shapes, and it’s my favorite part,” said Math Happens instructor, Madison Dudley. “I spend a lot of my time at that table because I just really like putting the shapes together.”

The Cecil Imagineering Loft, within the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, is an exhibit that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

