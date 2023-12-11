Owatonna man dies in fatal single-vehicle crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - An Owatonna man died after a vehicle accident in Bloomington over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night just after 9 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), 74-year-old Mark Henry Hall was traveling eastbound on Interstate 494 when his car left the roadway and crashed into a fence.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car, Brenda Lee Hall of Owatonna, was not injured in the crash.

