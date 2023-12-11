Rare event coats Upper North with snow

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North Mankato and nowhere else on Monday.

Low level clouds and fog blanked the area on Monday morning. It was the low level clouds and fog that combined with added moisture from area industrial plants, a southerly wind and snow being made at Mt. Kato.

First Alert Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr says those ingredients were the perfect recipe for light snow to fall over upper North Mankato. The snow did not fall in lower North Mankato or even across the river in the city of Mankato.

The light snow only lasted a couple of hours but it was enough to pile up to a dusting and coated sidewalks, streets and trees in upper North Mankato.

