Relatively seasonal start to the week followed by midweek warm up

Temperatures this week will start off more winter like, near seasonal, before a warm up moves in through the middle to end of the week as sunshine returns to the area.

Today will start off on the more bitter side with temperatures in the teens and 20s through the morning hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, slowly decreasing throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures slowly rise into the mid-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday continue to be on the more seasonal side despite sunshine returning to the area. Temperatures will once again start off in the teens and low-20s before rising into the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies mixed in. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will be on the bitter side overnight as they dip into the mid to upper-teens by Wednesday morning.

A warm up will move in by Wednesday afternoon as sunshine continues along with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be on the more mild side with a mix of mostly sunny skies on Thursday and mostly cloudy skies by Friday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s on Thursday and the mid-40s by Friday afternoon. Despite the increase in clouds between Thursday and Friday, conditions look to remain on the dry side despite a stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Thursday will be the windiest day of the week with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times. Winds will calm down a tad by Friday, reaching up to 15 mph at times. Thursday night will dip into the mid-30s by Friday morning, while Friday night will dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will remain on the more mild side with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s on Saturday and Sunday as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will dip into the low-30s with partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning, while Sunday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Early next week will be a bit cooler with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-30s on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday afternoon before becoming partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-30s through Wednesday as skies become mostly cloudy.

