Shots fired near MSU Mankato late Friday night

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police are investigating reports of shots being fired near an apartment complex near MSU’s campus.

Police were called to 1400 Warren Street around 11 p.m. on Friday, where officers found three shell casings.

Witnesses described an individual near the scene, whom police located and questioned. The suspect was not carrying any weapons but was arrested for Possession of Narcotics.

Police have not yet found the weapon associated with the incident.

No property was damaged, and police say that the incident is still under investigation.

