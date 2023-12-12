Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

4-year-old child among multiple people bitten by coyote

FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend...
FILE - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix.(Cropped Henry / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A 4-year-old is among the multiple people who were bitten by a coyote over the weekend in Phoenix, KPHO reports.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities say the child was bitten on the leg while walking with family members on Saturday. A man was bitten in the same area while jogging. On Monday, a man was bitten on the heel.

The attacks were reported just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road.

All victims received medical treatment and rabies shots.

Authorities say they removed one coyote on Sunday evening, but are still searching the area.

Wildlife officers are posting notices throughout the area to inform people of the coyote issues. They advise the public to know their surroundings and keep an eye on wildlife nearby.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
With the end of the year arriving, Greater Mankato Growth wants residents to hear what the...
Greater Mankato Growth to update public on Greater Mankato 2040