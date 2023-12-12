8 arrested after blocking traffic on Interstate 94 near Lowry Tunnel during rush hour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Authorities say several protesters caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis during rush hour Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers received reports around 4:30 p.m. of groups gathering on the pedestrian bridge near the tunnel and affixing signs to it.

As troopers were handling the incident, it was reported several vehicles were blocking the eastbound lanes of I-94 in the tunnel.

Troopers arrived at the scene and said they encountered vehicles “intentionally impeding their response.”

As a result, eight people were arrested on various charges, including obstructing traffic, fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without a permit. Those arrested include six men, one woman and a male juvenile.

A man and a male juvenile were given citations for impeding traffic.

Eight vehicles and three trailers were towed from the scene.

“We support the right to exercise one’s First Amendment rights, but the freeway is not the place to do so,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post. “The closure of an interstate freeway for the purposes of a demonstration is unacceptable. Freeways are used by everyone and are an artery for emergency vehicles. It is illegal to walk on the freeway and blocking traffic is dangerous for everyone involved or impacted.”

