Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

8 arrested after blocking traffic on Interstate 94 near Lowry Tunnel during rush hour

Eight vehicles and three trailers were towed from the scene.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Authorities say several protesters caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis during rush hour Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers received reports around 4:30 p.m. of groups gathering on the pedestrian bridge near the tunnel and affixing signs to it.

As troopers were handling the incident, it was reported several vehicles were blocking the eastbound lanes of I-94 in the tunnel.

Troopers arrived at the scene and said they encountered vehicles “intentionally impeding their response.”

As a result, eight people were arrested on various charges, including obstructing traffic, fleeing in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm without a permit. Those arrested include six men, one woman and a male juvenile.

A man and a male juvenile were given citations for impeding traffic.

Eight vehicles and three trailers were towed from the scene.

“We support the right to exercise one’s First Amendment rights, but the freeway is not the place to do so,” the Minnesota State Patrol said in a Facebook post. “The closure of an interstate freeway for the purposes of a demonstration is unacceptable. Freeways are used by everyone and are an artery for emergency vehicles. It is illegal to walk on the freeway and blocking traffic is dangerous for everyone involved or impacted.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
The City of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library invite everyone to vote for...
Voting now underway for North Mankato Hometown Holiday Lights
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’
FILE - On Thurs., Dec. 14, Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) will distribute over 900...
FOCP to feed over 900 students during extended Winter Break