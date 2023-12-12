Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Eagle Lake launches new citizens notifications mobile app

Through the new app, residents will be able to stay up to date on city news, events, service interruptions and updates.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in Eagle Lake will now be able to learn what’s going on in their city directly from their phones.

City officials are launching Eagle Lake Connect, a push notification mobile app.

Through the new app, residents will be able to stay up to date on city news, events, service interruptions and updates.

Eagle Lake residents can download the app by going onto either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

With the end of the year arriving, Greater Mankato Growth wants residents to hear what the...
Greater Mankato Growth to update public on Greater Mankato 2040
Volk Transfer of Mankato announced it has donated a truck and trailer that SCC officials say...
Volk Transfer donates truck, trailer to SCC
Through the new app, residents will be able to stay up to date on city news, events, service...
City of Eagle Lake launches new citizens notifications mobile app
With the end of the year arriving, Greater Mankato Growth wants residents to hear what the...
Greater Mankato Growth to update public on Greater Mankato 2040