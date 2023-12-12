City of Eagle Lake launches new citizens notifications mobile app

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in Eagle Lake will now be able to learn what’s going on in their city directly from their phones.

City officials are launching Eagle Lake Connect, a push notification mobile app.

Through the new app, residents will be able to stay up to date on city news, events, service interruptions and updates.

Eagle Lake residents can download the app by going onto either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

