Community fundraising efforts for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Christmas Day is a short two weeks away, and time is running out for community giving.

This Saturday is the distribution for Toys for Tots, and collection boxes will be moved from businesses and schools to the distribution center on Wednesday.

This year’s distribution has moved, a scheduling conflict at the Armory means that this year’s Toys for Tots distribution will be at The Pond on Madison.

Organizers say that this year’s toy drive saw a more than a thousand area families sign up to receive toys, a significant spike over the expected 800.

That spike comes as the new space is roughly a third of the size of the armory, but organizers say that they’re adapting to the new environment.

“The building owner allowed us to use the place for a month, so we were able to go out into the community when we purchased the toys and be able to bring them here and pre-sort them before the fact, so we’re not doing everything Friday night like we usually do at the armory.”

Organizers want families to expect to wait outside on Saturday in the event that they run out of space, and distribution will run at the usual time of 8 a.m. to noon.

Meanwhile, this weekend is also the deadline to fulfill Holiday Sharing Tree cards.

The organization says that more than 300 cards are still waiting to be filled out, for gift cards to be given to families in need.

Saturday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to fill out cards and turn in those that have been taken.

Organizers hope for a last minute push to fulfill the need saying: “It’s never too late to give.”

