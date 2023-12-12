FOCP to feed over 900 students during extended Winter Break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students over the long Winter Break will soon have something to get hungry for!

On Dec. 14, Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) will distribute over 900 boxes of food to K-12 students for the extended Winter Break.

Food boxes are set to be delivered to students enrolled in FOCP food programs, so that area youth have enough food over the weekends and during school breaks.

The Winter Break box contains a variety of nutritious, easy-to-prep, and child-friendly breakfasts, lunches, and snacks, as well as a menu to help participants make a smart, balanced meal throughout the 11-day break.

Boxes will also include many shelf-stable, fresh, and frozen foods, as well as vouchers for milk and produce.

In addition, students will also get new books through a partnership with Alliances and Outreach for Kids (A-OK) and a Play Pass for the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The distribution event engages over 300 community volunteers.

Winter Break box distribution will be hosted at FOCP’s North Mankato warehouse from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.