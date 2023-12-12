Free holiday ham drive-thru and walk-up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, hundreds of cars lined up in lower North Mankato to get a holiday meal pack.

Hy-Vee along with Second Harvest Heartland was parked outside Belgrade United Methodist Church handing several vegetables and produce.

Hy-Vee, first responders, and Hormel Foods handed out a total of 578 free hams to local families.

They say its all part of spreading the holiday spirit and giving back to the community they serve.

“This just what Hy-Vee does and we’re very involved in the community and schools and so just happy to help out,” said Jim Banasik.

“There’s such a need right now and we knew we were going to be busy but it’s exceptionally today because of the advertisement by Hy-Vee presenting that they’re going to have the the hams. but I think it’s just to serve the community and spread some love out there,” said Jill Gates.

This is part of Hy-Vee’s annual Hams for the Holidays campaign.

This is their sixth year.

The second Monday of every month Second Harvest brings a truck full of produce from the Twins Cities.

