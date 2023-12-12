Your Photos
Free holiday ham drive-thru and walk-up

Hy-Vee, first responders, and Hormel Foods handed out a total of 578 free hams to local families.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, hundreds of cars lined up in lower North Mankato to get a holiday meal pack.

Hy-Vee along with Second Harvest Heartland was parked outside Belgrade United Methodist Church handing several vegetables and produce.

They say its all part of spreading the holiday spirit and giving back to the community they serve.

“This just what Hy-Vee does and we’re very involved in the community and schools and so just happy to help out,” said Jim Banasik.

“There’s such a need right now and we knew we were going to be busy but it’s exceptionally today because of the advertisement by Hy-Vee presenting that they’re going to have the the hams. but I think it’s just to serve the community and spread some love out there,” said Jill Gates.

This is part of Hy-Vee’s annual Hams for the Holidays campaign.

This is their sixth year.

The second Monday of every month Second Harvest brings a truck full of produce from the Twins Cities.

