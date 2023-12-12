Your Photos
Gov. Reynolds calls Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol building ‘objectionable’

If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come across a holiday display that will surely grab your attention.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement regarding a controversial holiday display at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.

The display is from the Satanic Temple. It features a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, spoke to KCCI and said it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Gov. Reynolds said the display is “objectionable” in a statement on Tuesday:

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable. In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

