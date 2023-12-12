Greater Mankato Growth to update public on Greater Mankato 2040
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the end of the year arriving, Greater Mankato Growth wants residents to hear what the non-profit has planned for the community.
Greater Mankato Growth will be holding a community update this Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The event runs from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Discussion will mainly focus on the organization’s Greater Mankato 2040 initiative.
According to officials with GMG, the initiative has connected more than a thousand community members throughout the area.
