Grundy County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend

Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)
Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Grundy County has been found guilty of murder in the case of a woman’s death back in 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a report of a man, later identified as Kevin Halladey, having been stabbed by a young boy. The boy was the son of a woman, later identified as Christian Jeys, with whom Halladey was in a relationship.

Halladey was treated and released by the Grundy County Memorial Hospital at around 4:31 a.m. into the custody of Jeys.

Later in the morning at around 5:23 a.m., Grundy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Reinbeck. Deputies located the woman, later identified as Jeys, and took her to Grundy County Memorial Hospital before being transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She later died at UIHC on December 23, 2021.

An autopsy report later determined that Jeys’ death was a homicide, with the cause of death listed as being due to complications of blunt force injuries to the head.

On December 12th, 2023, a jury convicted Halladey of Murder in the First Degree.

First-degree murder in Iowa is a class A felony and will constitute life in prison without the possibility of parole.

