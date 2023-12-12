Ice fishing business not taking a hit yet despite milder start to season

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Owatonna’s Cabela’s Sporting Goods & Outdoor Store said ice fishing equipment sales are normal this winter, in spite of the warmer and less snowy conditions so far in late November and early December.

The store’s department manager Andy LeMieux told KTTC the current weather is not ideal for ice fishing, but so far that has not stopped customers from stocking up on fishing gear for the season.

“It’s very sketchy ice right now,” he said. “There are some lakes that some people are trying to get out on, but the wind and the warmer weather is not a benefit for getting out. But we know it’s going to come, so the sales have been really good. We’re still selling a lot of rods, reels, tackles, which have been selling very well.”

LeMieux said there are many customers who are buying the equipment as gifts in addition to stocking up for themselves. He also recommended customers consider buying ice picks and cleats to combat the potentially unsafe conditions that come with thin ice.

“Ice cleats, I should say, are very popular because there is no snow. It’s very slippery. So very recommended to have the the ice picks to go around your neck to get you out of the ice if something would happen and ice cleats on your feet.”

Additionally, a new Minnesota statute prohibits people from leaving any garbage, litter or dead animals on the ice of state waters. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) now recommends that all fishers bring garbage bags in order to take their trash with them.

