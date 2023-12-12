Your Photos
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign

Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) -The search for Minnesota’s next state flag has dwindled to six finalists which will be on display at the Mall of America in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The few finalists of the new Minnesota state flag have recently been revealed after 2,600 submissions. Sarah Agaton Howes, an indigenous woman and owner of Heart Berry was one of the thousands of people able to submit a new design to the commission.

Howes, a member of the Fond Du Lac tribe understands the long history behind the current flag and the message it sent.

“Our family when my kids walk into a place and where that flag is flying,” said Howes. “They just like, put their head down and look away because that’s how they feel about our current flag.”

Howes is hoping her new design, with the help of her indigenous background, can bring Minnesotans together.

“I also wanted to really integrate an Ojibwe design and so I have to use a loom design which is kind of like that,” said Howes. “Like a geometric loom design that is like really old.”

Howes’s flag features a yellow star and pine trees, which highlights the nature found in Minnesota.

“On the side of my design the yellow stripes are the tribal nations and the white stripes are the county’s,” said Howes.

Although, the current Minnesota flag displays a part of Minnesota’s painful past. Howes wants to look ahead to conversations about the importance of the indigenous peoples living in Minnesota today.

“I feel really grateful to be a part of this process because it’s given me a lot of chances to talk about why tribal nations need to be represented,” said Howes. “Why is it important for everyone to feel like they’re represented in our flag.”

Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission decided on the seal this past Tuesday morning and will make a final decision on the state flag by Jan. 1, 2024.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

