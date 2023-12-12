Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Long intermission for Fairmont Opera House

Extensive and expensive building repairs needed
It turns out the facility requires work more than anticipated and now the cost of the full repairs is expected to be in the range of several million dollars.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Opera House opened its doors back in 1901, that’s 122 years ago.

“I grew up here and performed here for like 20 years and I’ve run the organization for eight years, but it’s not about me. It’s about the 500 kids that we’d have you in here to see a school show. It’s about, you know, grandparents bringing their kids here and families and aunts and uncles. And they’re missing that opportunity to do something together that they can remember forever,” said executive director Blake Potthoff.

In October, the Opera House closed for repairs to the roof.

Yet, it turns out the facility requires work more than anticipated and now the cost of the full repairs is expected to be in the range of several million dollars.

“You can’t laugh and cry and share with 499 other people here in this building and it’ll stay that way until we have the resources to open back up again and that’s really difficult,” said Potthoff.

That’s why the historic opera house is reaching out to the community for support to continue the tradition and memories.

“You have a memory here. If it’s a picture or a story, anything we want to hear all about that because it’s because of those people and those memories that we need to continue. And if if your situation is such that you can contribute financially, every little bit helps,” said Potthoff.

The Executive Director says that no programming will occur in the facility until further notice.

The goal is now to celebrate the 125th year of the Fairmont Opera House inside the building.

“It would be a shame and be painful to be the last. I just. I won’t let that happen. So, I must find a way to make sure that other people find that passion as well,” said Potthoff.

The theater is closed for now but they have their December shows coming up.

They will take place at Cutting Edge Fitness and Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

Minnesota state leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Department of Commerce Commissioner...
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Minnesota state leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Department of Commerce Commissioner...
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Thermostat
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Hy-Vee, first responders, and Hormel Foods handed out a total of 578 free hams to local families.
Free holiday ham drive-thru and walk-up