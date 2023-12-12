Long intermission for Fairmont Opera House

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Opera House opened its doors back in 1901, that’s 122 years ago.

“I grew up here and performed here for like 20 years and I’ve run the organization for eight years, but it’s not about me. It’s about the 500 kids that we’d have you in here to see a school show. It’s about, you know, grandparents bringing their kids here and families and aunts and uncles. And they’re missing that opportunity to do something together that they can remember forever,” said executive director Blake Potthoff.

In October, the Opera House closed for repairs to the roof.

Yet, it turns out the facility requires work more than anticipated and now the cost of the full repairs is expected to be in the range of several million dollars.

“You can’t laugh and cry and share with 499 other people here in this building and it’ll stay that way until we have the resources to open back up again and that’s really difficult,” said Potthoff.

That’s why the historic opera house is reaching out to the community for support to continue the tradition and memories.

“You have a memory here. If it’s a picture or a story, anything we want to hear all about that because it’s because of those people and those memories that we need to continue. And if if your situation is such that you can contribute financially, every little bit helps,” said Potthoff.

The Executive Director says that no programming will occur in the facility until further notice.

The goal is now to celebrate the 125th year of the Fairmont Opera House inside the building.

“It would be a shame and be painful to be the last. I just. I won’t let that happen. So, I must find a way to make sure that other people find that passion as well,” said Potthoff.

The theater is closed for now but they have their December shows coming up.

They will take place at Cutting Edge Fitness and Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont.

