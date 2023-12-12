Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT opens application process for funding EV charging stations

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) opened the application process for private...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) opened the application process for private and public entities to tap into federal funds to own and operate electric vehicle charging stations.(Pexels)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) opened the application process for private and public entities to tap into federal funds to own and operate electric vehicle charging stations. These funds come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, a federal program enacted in 2021 as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Successful applicants will be required to enter into a contract with MnDOT. The project team must include an experienced charging network provider and an entity with ownership or lease of the property through the five-year operations and maintenance period.

In Minnesota, the first round of NEVI funds will be used to build 18 fast charging stations along the Alternative Fuel Corridors designated by the federal government – Interstate 94 and I-35. MnDOT will select projects along those corridors, which can be found on the online mapping tool.

The first round of NEVI funding includes requirements that stations:

  • Are located no more than 50 miles apart along the AFC.
  • Are located less than one mile driving distance from the AFC exit.
  • Have a minimum of four 150 kW charging ports able to operate simultaneously.
  • Are open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week with no entry fee to access the chargers.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to build partnerships that will grow the fast-charging network in Minnesota,” said Beth Kallestad, MnDOT Principal Sustainability Planner. “We have spent months listening to Minnesotans explain what they would like in terms of experience and amenities when they charge their electric vehicle. We plan to take those ideas into consideration during the selection process.”

Application instructions can be found on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program in Minnesota webpage - www.mndot.gov/nevi/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
he Minnesota Department of Revenue says they will begin reissuing nearly 150,000 one-time tax...
Department of Revenue begins reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Durango going southbound on Highway 60 collided with a...
Crash closes Highway 14 intersection for several hours on Wednesday night
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
Rice County authorities identified the man who died as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory...
Rice County authorities identify Waseca man killed in haybine

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
New Ulm native is now fourth on the program's all-time scoring list.
MSU's Batt reflects on passing 1,500 point milestone
Kevin Halladey (Photo Courtesy of The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier)
Grundy County man found guilty of murdering girlfriend
A preliminary hearing is set for December 22nd, 2023.
Waterloo man arrested after injuring baby