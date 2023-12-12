More warm, dry December weather

I just returned from a long weekend in Florida, and it appears some of that weather may have followed me home. No, it’s not going to be in the 70s and 80s, but temperatures here will be well above average through the rest of this week, the weekend, and most of next week. In fact, we are headed down a path that could lead to one of the warmest Decembers on record. In addition to the warm temps, we are also going to be dry with only one marginal chance of precipitation on the 10 Day Forecast. That will come with a chance of scattered rain or snow showers late Friday into Friday night. Other than that, a brown Christmas seems increasingly likely.

Today is, by far, the coldest day we’re going to experience for quite a while. The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few high thin clouds and highs in the mid to upper 20s. A few places south and west may reach the low 30s.

As the jet stream moves north, warm air will continue to surge into our area over the next several days. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Parts of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa could reach the 50s by later this week.

As I mentioned, we are keeping an eye on a system that could bring some light rain and/or snow late Friday and Friday night. As of right now, I do not think this system will have a significant impact on our area. There could, however, be some minor snow accumulation across far eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. We will keep a close eye on this system and let you know if anything changes. But even if things do change, impacts will be marginal at best.

Temperatures will drop slightly after that system passes. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some places could climb into the mid 40s by Sunday afternoon.

