MSU's Batt reflects on eclipsing 1,500 points for collegiate career

New Ulm native is now fourth on the program's all-time scoring list.
By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State women’s basketball star and New Ulm native Joey Batt recently passed the 1,500 points milestone for her career.

The guard caught up with sports director Rob Clark to talk about moving into fourth on MSU’s all-time scoring list.

