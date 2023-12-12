Your Photos
New ice-skating club to host Winter Exhibition

By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For folks in Southern Minnesota itching to get their “blades of glory” out of storage and hit the ice -- the wait is almost over!

Southern Minnesota Skating Club (SMSC) will open its doors to the public for their 2023 Winter Exhibition on Dec. 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

The event will be held at their home rink, Gustavus Adolphus College’s Don Roberts Ice Rink (originally named Lund Arena until it was changed in 1998).

The evening will include some holiday-themed skating performances by local skaters, guest performers and a couple of former Disney on Ice Skaters Kyle and Stacie Shropshire.

Tickets to the Winter Exhibition bought at the door are $7 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens. However, those who donate to the St. Peter Food Shelf will receive a discounted price ($6 for adults, and $4 for youth and senior citizens).

The club was founded by a small group of area residents in the hopes of inspiring athletes and performers to pursue ice skating to enhance their strength, balance, coordination and/or performance skills.

Since it kicked off on Oct. 15, the non-profit organization has been working toward community development, and has seen impressive growth. There are currently 42 skaters enrolled, but registration steadily continues to grow.

For more information about the Winter Exhibition and the club, visit online, or contact the board by email.

